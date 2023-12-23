For More Flavorful Grits, Add Some Cream Cheese

Grits are a staple food in the Southern part of the United States, passed down from the Native American Muskogee tribes that inhabited the area during the 16th century. Made from ground corn that has been slowly simmered in water, the thick and creamy porridge-like dish is typically eaten for breakfast, but can also be served for lunch or dinner, often alongside barbecued shrimp or fried fish.

While grits are imbued with the subtle taste of corn, they tend to take on the flavor of whatever else is added to the pot, much like oatmeal. For that reason, recipes for grits often include additional flavoring agents, like milk, broth, and butter. Those who prefer a sweeter bowl of grits may also include jam or sugar, while those with a more savory palate tend to opt for cheese instead. Although most cheesy grits recipes call for cheddar cheese, you might consider folding in some cream cheese as well for an extra dose of that rich, creamy goodness.