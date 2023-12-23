LongHorn Steakhouse Sides, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

LongHorn Steakhouse is a chain best known for its delicious juicy steaks and tempting entrees, but when it comes to side dishes, how does the company fare? From a quick glance at the menu, we can at least tell you that the establishment doesn't go skimpy on options, but whether or not each option offered actually tastes good is another question entirely.

In this post, we've done a little digging to unearth some of the most common opinions customers have regarding the side dishes at LongHorn Steakhouse. We've also looked over the menu, inspected prices, and read over menu descriptions to give you the 4-1-1 on what exactly you can expect when ordering the perfect pairing for your steak dinner the next time you're in. We do want to forewarn you that many of the options here are downright delicious, making it hard to pick only one for the top spot. Still, we'll do our best to distinguish the "okay" options from the great ones so you'll have a better idea of how each side dish is uniquely distinct.

With that said, let's dig into LongHorn Steak house sides ranked worst to best, according to customers!