LongHorn Steakhouse Sides, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
LongHorn Steakhouse is a chain best known for its delicious juicy steaks and tempting entrees, but when it comes to side dishes, how does the company fare? From a quick glance at the menu, we can at least tell you that the establishment doesn't go skimpy on options, but whether or not each option offered actually tastes good is another question entirely.
In this post, we've done a little digging to unearth some of the most common opinions customers have regarding the side dishes at LongHorn Steakhouse. We've also looked over the menu, inspected prices, and read over menu descriptions to give you the 4-1-1 on what exactly you can expect when ordering the perfect pairing for your steak dinner the next time you're in. We do want to forewarn you that many of the options here are downright delicious, making it hard to pick only one for the top spot. Still, we'll do our best to distinguish the "okay" options from the great ones so you'll have a better idea of how each side dish is uniquely distinct.
With that said, let's dig into LongHorn Steak house sides ranked worst to best, according to customers!
14. Seasoned Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice pilaf is often a side dish paired with seafood like salmon and shrimp. At Longhorn Steakhouse, the rice pilaf is an option that can be traded for any other side without paying an additional cost for an upcharge. Even so, the rice pilaf at LongHorn Steakhouse hasn't garnered great reviews for reasons that seem to focus on two major downfalls according to customers.
One customer on Yelp claims that the rice pilaf is a bit too salty, while several other Yelp users explain that their rice has come out cold. We're not sure why the colder temperature of this particular side dish seems to be the common experience at LongHorn. While we would pass this off as something that might happen at only one location, the fact that the rice is also salty makes this side dish a double problem as far as we are concerned.
All in all, though rice pilaf can certainly be delicious, we might recommend you skip it when you're at LongHorn Steakhouse. No, it probably isn't totally gross, but from what we've read, it also may not be as delicious as other side dishes on their menu. Take care and order wisely.
13. Seasoned French Fries
We're major fry fans around here, and though this side dish is incredibly basic, it's worth mentioning that the french fries at LongHorn do come specially seasoned, something that initially piqued our interest. Described online as natural cut and dusted with "Prairie Dust" seasoning, we thought this option could be nothing short of delicious. And though LongHorn doesn't give specifics as to what exactly makes up their Prarie Dust seasoning, just a quick online search gave us enough of an idea to make our mouths water all the more.
Despite our anticipation, customers actually seem under-impressed with the fries offered here. Many claim that although the inside of the fry remains nice and fluffy, the outside is also flimsy, and the seasoning comes off a bit too well seasoned to some. We'd understand how the Prairie Dust might not float everyone's boat, especially since copycat recipes list spices like garlic, cayenne pepper, and other strongly flavored spices as part of their LongHorn rendition, but it seems to be the texture of the fries that throws people off the most. Either way, you can expect the fries sold at LongHorn to be average at best; not fantastic, but not terrible, either.
12. Shrimp & Lobster Chowder
This is one of those dishes that gets mixed reviews, although most people have positive comments to offer. According to the website, LongHorn's Shrimp and Lobster Chowder comes with shrimp and lobster (duh), red bell peppers, corn, potatoes, and green onion, all wrapped up in a rich soup base. It looks delicious enough on the menu, but we were surprised to see such mediocre reactions to it online.
One customer complains that though it's called Shrimp and Lobster Chowder, you actually get very little shrimp and lobster in the soup. The flavor is just so-so and isn't worth the price, in their opinion. Despite this, we found another customer begging for the recipe for this because, apparently, it's one of the best soups she's ever tasted from a chain restaurant.
So, which is it? Honestly, we aren't so sure. On one hand, people seem to love it, but on the other hand, some don't quite think it is worth the money it costs, especially considering the smaller shrimp and lobster pieces. What we do know is that this soup pick probably doesn't hold a candle to the LongHorn French onion and loaded potato soup options, so if you're looking for a solid option, you won't find yourself second-guessing; you may consider selecting one of those options instead.
11. Caesar Salad
Hmm, we're still trying to figure this one out. Though a Caesar salad sounds simple enough to rank, the one here at LongHorn elicits so many opposing reviews that it's difficult to know exactly what you'll get when you find yourself ordering this traditional and very popular side dish.
On one hand, some customers complain that the Caesar salad here is so dry that you may need to ask for an extra cup of the dressing to get it to taste good. With that said, other customers have a bit of a different take on the well-known salad. Rather than dry and in need of extra dressing, these customers have experienced the salad literally swimming in Caesar dressing, even to the point of calling it "soup;" weird, right?
Our best guess is that this salad is indeed tasty, but allowing LongHorn to call the shots when it comes to the addition of the dressing isn't quite the wisest thing to do. Instead, we recommend you order the Caesar salad with the dressing on the side; once you've added the amount of dressing you're comfortable with, we're fairly confident you'll find this parmesan and crouton-essenced salad worth your bite.
10. Sweet Potato
When it comes to steakhouse sweet potatoes, things usually get pretty interesting. It isn't that sweet potatoes themselves are gross (trust us, we're definitely fans of them), but the way they are topped, and even their presentation, can sometimes cause patrons to take offense.
The reviews we've found tend to favor LongHorn's sweet potato offering, with the rich tastes of cinnamon sugar and butter complementing the potato's naturally sweet flavor. With that said, the amount of sweetness seems to be the main source of irritation for a few folks, as the cinnamon sugar can appear simply dumped over the potato to the point where it can sometimes be annoyingly sweet.
As if that's not enough, we've found some patrons taking ought with the presentation of the sweet potatoes, which we will admit may be a problem per some of the pics we've seen. Nevertheless, while wild whiskers branching off of sweet potatoes is unacceptable, we also think you should adjust your expectations concerning how sweet potatoes actually look. Contrary to the glossy pics you'll find on the menu, true sweet potatoes have a naturally rustic appearance that may not match your expectations. But don't worry, the taste will still be there, and that's what matters most –- right?
9. Strawberry Pecan Salad
A light and sweet-tasting salad might just be the refreshing bite you need before, after, or during a heavy steak meal, and the Strawberry Pecan Salad sold at LongHorn is just that. It's described as fresh greens stuffed full of juicy strawberries, pecans, mandarins, grapes, feta, and topped with a raspberry vinaigrette. Just by the description alone, we can totally tell that this salad is a rather sweet bite, though those who have tried it before claim it to be a wonderful grab for a break from all the intensity of flavor the entrees and sides that LongHorn offers.
Cop this salad for a little over $5 at the time of publication, or try upgrading the basic salad that comes with your main meal for a strawberry pecan one for only a couple of dollars more. Reviewers concur that the strawberry pecan salad is delish and worth the upcharge — and though delicious, this salad may not be as interesting as some of the other top contenders on this list.
8. Mashed Potatoes
Good mashed potatoes can often be hard to come by, especially when attempting to compare them to how they taste homemade. Though not the fanciest option, the mashed potatoes at LongHorn Steakhouse remain a force to be reckoned with, with real butter dripping from its top all the way to the bottom.
Reviewers love these mashed potatoes, claiming them to taste so "real" and authentic, much unlike the instant potato versions you sometimes get from other chain restaurants. In fact, we've seen review after review toting these potatoes as absolutely incredible, with very few people stating anything negative about this creamy and fluffy main entree accompaniment.
Thankfully, this superstar of a side dish won't cost you anything extra to swap in for other sides, and an additional helping of it will only cost you $3 if you want more. So, why isn't this our No.1 pick? Though delicious, the potatoes aren't nearly as exciting as some of the other top contenders. There's no cheese or bacon, sour cream, gravy, or anything that makes them stand out; thus, though delicious, this pick won't be taking the top spot.
7. Fresh Steamed Broccoli
Broccoli may or may not be your go-to when you're at a steakhouse, and we, personally, aren't too crazy about the thought. After all, anyone can make broccoli at home, so why order it at LongHorn? And while you may agree with us here, we have to alert you that people on TikTok and Reddit seem to think the broccoli at LongHorn is actually pretty amazing. Blame it on the herb butter sauce drizzled on top. Still, this broccoli is apparently hard to resist, making it yet another wonderful vegetable option to pair with your meaty steak dinner.
A few insiders from LongHorn have admitted they don't entirely know what's in the herb butter sauce, though a couple seem to indicate that there's a hint of lemon in it along with "vegetable seasoning." Either way, it seems to win over broccoli lovers everywhere, so pairing it with steak, chicken, salmon, or other options is a literal no-brainer. Still, it seems like a rather run-of-the-mill option, and though LongHorn does broccoli well, it isn't quite the ultimate pick when stacked against so many other unique and rich-tasting side dish options.
6. Fresh Steamed Asparagus
Asparagus is yet another one of those "yawn" types of vegetables, but we're here to inform you that LongHorn Steakhouse views asparagus as no exception when it comes to dishing up yummy veggies some of us would traditionally turn up our noses at. The asparagus here is steamed, but don't let that deter you -– the restaurant still manages to make it delicious. Tossed in a yummy lemon butter sauce, this is a great way to sneak veggies into your diet without having to sacrifice taste in the process.
Reviewers agree that this asparagus not only tastes delicious but is also prepared incredibly well. Some reviewers proclaim that the asparagus sold at LongHorn is cooked to utter perfection, making it the perfect addition to signature LongHorn entrees like Flo's Filet. From what we can tell, the portion size of the asparagus is also nothing to scoff at, as spear upon spear is loaded onto your plate to make for a satisfying meal worth spending your hard-earned money on. Overall, we wouldn't have expected a side dish this basic to make it so high up on our list of LongHorn side dish faves, but it's true -– the lemon-doused steamed asparagus is one of the best side dish grabs at this popular steakhouse.
5. Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Surprised to see Brussels sprouts ranking so high? So were we. Brussels sprouts have a horrible reputation for being a disgusting vegetable that most people tend to avoid; however, at LongHorn Steakhouse, there's quite a different narrative. We've seen countless reviews hailing the Brussels sprouts as absolutely delicious, with some even claiming it as the best brussel sprouts they've ever had — in life. Talk about winning over a crowd, eh?!
Some describe these Brussels sprouts as sweet and smoky, and some describe them as honey butter flavored. According to the website, the Brussels sprouts are indeed tossed in smoky honey butter, leading to a wonderfully flavorful yet oh-so-satisfying crunchy side dish that defies its former negative connotation and instead becomes one of the stars of the LongHorn Steakhouse side dish menu. But don't take the customer's word for it if you don't believe it — head over to LongHorn and sample it yourself. You'll likely find it tastes much better than you'd ever expect.
4. Loaded Baked Potato
You know, some things in life are super basic, but we still couldn't imagine living without them. For many customers, that perfectly describes how they feel about the well-executed loaded baked potatoes served at LongHorn. To be honest, there are restaurants out there that do a poor job at executing this crowd-pleasing favorite, but rest assured that LongHorn Steakhouse isn't one of them.
At LongHorn, expect to have a loaded baked potato added to your dinner for only $2.99 or so at the time of publication, and that's only if you order as an "extra" (i.e., not a part of your meal). Otherwise, it comes as a side dish option for any entree and is loaded with the goods. This baked option comes layered with butter, Daisy-brand sour cream, flavorful yellow cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon. It is then speckled with brightly-colored fresh green onions to make for a cheery yet reliably satisfying appearance. As for the taste? Err -– how could you go wrong? Deemed the "best" baked potato in town by some, this $3 pick (at the time of publication) is downright delectable. The Daisy sour cream is also notable, adding a tangy and creamy taste that marries perfectly with the cheddar and bacon for a richly satisfying side dish to accompany your main dish. Yum.
3. French Onion Soup
Yum, yum. The French Onion Soup sold here at LongHorn is said to be very tasty. It seems to be your traditional French soup fare made with beef broth, but it's the details that make it so delish. The soup envelopes seasoned crostini (i.e., toasted "crusty" bread) and is topped with both Swiss and provolone cheeses. Parmesan and garlic are then dusted on top for an additional flavorful finish that takes this French Onion Soup up and over the edge.
According to the customer reviews, this French onion soup is a favorite among many customers. One states that she's never had a better French Onion Soup anywhere, while others agree that it is indeed a top-notch choice when it comes to whetting your appetite. Oh, and in case you're wondering, you can have either the croutons (i.e., crostini) or the melty cheese removed from the soup if you so choose. But honestly, we wouldn't dare change this LongHorn favorite side dish unless absolutely necessary –- it's already delicious as is!
2. Loaded Potato Soup
The Loaded Potato Soup at LongHorn Steakhouse is another must-have when it comes to side dishes. Though a soup, this option totally works as a side or starter to a delicious meal, and, according to customers, you'll be glad you went with this option if you choose to. This soup is literally "loaded" with cheddar cheese, smoky bacon, fresh green onions, and, of course, chunky potatoes.
According to some patrons, this soup is quite hearty and is actually filling enough to make a meal on its own. And while we're a little skeptical of this opinion given that it's only a bowl of soup, it probably isn't the lightest option either. Thus, it might be smart to grab this starter side dish only if you're truly hungry -– you don't want to spoil dinner!
In regards to what patrons specifically have to say regarding this soup, just know that it's often among the most raved-about foods featured on the menu. One customer confirms that almost everything at LongHorn tastes good, but the foods that go above and beyond include the chili cheese fries, Wild West Shrimp, and, of course, the Loaded Potato Soup. We don't know about you, but this is one option we definitely won't be passing up the next time we stop in for a LongHorn dinner.
1. Steakhouse Mac and Cheese
What's better than a hearty steakhouse mac and cheese? A hearty steakhouse mac and cheese with bacon and parmesan topping – that's what. LongHorn Steakhouse outdoes itself by offering cheese lovers its version of this American favorite, stuffing it with four melty cheeses, yummy noodles, and topping it off with applewood smoked bacon. As if all of that wasn't enough, the chain gives customers a chance to savor crispy parmesan breadcrumbs on top for an overall show-stopping side dish to pair with your meal.
As for what customers have to say, almost everyone agrees that the mac and cheese at LongHorn is worth every penny. It has the perfect texture paired with a ton of cheese, two qualities we think every winner of mac and cheese should provide. As for the price point, expect to pay closer to $5 at the time of publication for an a la carte order of mac and a slight upcharge if replacing it with a traditional side dish. All in all, this particular side is worth the extra cost, given its upscale flavor and over-the-top add-ins. Bacon, parmesan, and four cheeses? Yes, please.
Methodology
Our methodology for this LongHorn Steakhouse side dish ranking was developed by menu selection, prices, and scouring through customer reviews.