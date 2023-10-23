Chain Restaurant French Onion Soup Ranked Worst To Best

French onion soup's popularity stems from its timeless blend of rich, savory flavors and comforting warmth. This classic dish combines the caramelized sweetness of slow-cooked onions with the satisfying flavor of beef broth, all topped with a golden crust of melted cheese. The dish is usually served with toasted croutons or bread.

While it's hard to pinpoint its exact origins, a version of the iconic dish is believed to have been enjoyed in Ancient Rome more than 8,000 years ago. Despite its early beginnings, French onion soup as we know it today, really came into its own in the 17th century. According to one story, the dish was invented by King Louis XV after a hunting trip. Desperately hungry, he supposedly used the only three ingredients he had on hand — onions, butter, and champagne — to concoct the soup. Another narrative attributes the invention of the soup to the Duke of Lorraine and the father of the Queen of France, Stanislas Leszczynski. It's said that having sampled the soup at an inn in Champagne, the Duke brought the recipe back to the Palace of Versailles.

Today, French onion soup is a beloved classic in both French and international cuisine. Served as either a starter or main dish, French onion soup can be found at many restaurants, from small bistros to popular chains. If you're eager to enjoy this delectable creation, here's our list of chain restaurant French onion soups ranked worst to best.