How To Store Fudge For Ultimate Freshness
'Tis the season — the season for fudge, that is. Love it or hate it, this rich dessert often appears on the holiday table. Christmas fudge makes a popular and affordable edible gift that can come in virtually any flavor. A basic chocolate fudge can be made with as few ingredients as chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. Ideally, fudge should be soft, pillowy, and melt-in-your-mouth.
Fudge is extremely rich and decadent, which means you probably shouldn't consume the whole batch in one sitting. If you received a box of fudge or are planning to give some away, you'll need to store it properly. As soon as you have your fudge, no matter the flavor, place it in an airtight container. Fudge can be sticky, so wrapping each piece in wax paper (or putting a small piece between each square) can ensure the fudge doesn't stick to itself. If stored properly and left at room temperature on the counter, you can sneak yourself a fresh piece for one to two weeks. But perhaps you've fallen in love with an even simpler, two-ingredient fudge recipe and you want the results to last longer. In that case, just pop your fudge in the freezer.
Frozen fudge can be enjoyed all year round
If you received a box of homemade fudge for the holidays, you could still be nibbling away at it come Easter. The key to keeping fudge fresh and tasty for months (or even a year) is to store it in the freezer. Like with most leftovers stored in the freezer, however, moisture and freezer burn are surefire ways to ruin your fudge, so before you freeze it, first wrap it in wax paper and then in aluminum or plastic wrap. Finally, put the covered pieces in an airtight container and store them in the back of the freezer — storing fudge near the front of the freezer can expose it to above-freezing temperatures, as the door is constantly opening and closing.
When you're ready to enjoy your fudge, give yourself at least two hours so it can properly thaw on the counter. If you somehow forget about your fudge and are worried it might make you sick, the answer is most likely no. When fudge goes bad, the texture turns from soft and silky to hard and grainy, making it inedible. The stability from the high sugar content should keep you safe regardless, but you probably don't want to eat a piece of fudge that will break your teeth.