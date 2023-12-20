How To Store Fudge For Ultimate Freshness

'Tis the season — the season for fudge, that is. Love it or hate it, this rich dessert often appears on the holiday table. Christmas fudge makes a popular and affordable edible gift that can come in virtually any flavor. A basic chocolate fudge can be made with as few ingredients as chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. Ideally, fudge should be soft, pillowy, and melt-in-your-mouth.

Fudge is extremely rich and decadent, which means you probably shouldn't consume the whole batch in one sitting. If you received a box of fudge or are planning to give some away, you'll need to store it properly. As soon as you have your fudge, no matter the flavor, place it in an airtight container. Fudge can be sticky, so wrapping each piece in wax paper (or putting a small piece between each square) can ensure the fudge doesn't stick to itself. If stored properly and left at room temperature on the counter, you can sneak yourself a fresh piece for one to two weeks. But perhaps you've fallen in love with an even simpler, two-ingredient fudge recipe and you want the results to last longer. In that case, just pop your fudge in the freezer.