Pastadesigns: The Insta Account That Turns Noodles Into Colorful Art

Cooking is often deemed both a science and an art. But what happens when everyday foods we love are turned into literal works of art? Sure, there are intricate dessert recipes that call for edible glitter, thick cuts of steak topped with gold flakes, toast treated like a painter's canvas, cakes that eerily resemble everyday objects, and other delicacies, but when these masterpieces involve good ol' pasta, not only are they beautiful and nostalgic, they're utterly relatable.

Pastadesigns is an Instagram account that puts the naturally beige, al dente icon in the spotlight, going well beyond standard plates of spaghetti, bowls of macaroni and cheese, and forkfuls of baked ziti. From zebra-striped tortellini and rainbow farfelle to spiraled cappelletti and stained glass cannelloni, the spectacular patterns are adored by thousands of fans. However, it takes a special set of skills to whip up such decorative pasta. The creator of these gorgeous egg-and-flour gems boasts an admirable résumé that has helped him share his polychromatic story.

David Rivillo, the genius behind the mesmerizing account, is among several talented pasta artists who have made a name for themselves on social media as well as in real life. The Venezuela-born noodle expert resides in Brazil and has quite a knack for chemistry, too, further proving that the culinary arts and sciences overlap more than many realize.