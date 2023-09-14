The Secret Ingredients You Need To Turn Toast Into A Work Of Art

While very few (okay, no) TikTok chefs make us think, "There goes the next incarnation of Julia Child!" many of them are certainly innovative, we'll at least give them that. One area in which they seem to excel is that of creating food that is obviously meant to be visually appealing. One recent trend involves making extra fancy toast which, while we can't speak to how it may taste, certainly gives us something to look at.

How do these TikTok toast mavens do it? Well, in many cases, the secret ingredient is cream cheese plus food dye. Different colors of cheese are spread or swirled on the toast in some sort of design, and then additional blobs may be added to create anything from fairly simple patterns (if all you can manage is blurry swirls, just call it clouds and be done with it) to far more elaborate depictions of flower-filled meadows or cartoon characters. A piping bag with a frosting tip could probably help with this, although simpler utensils such as toothpicks can also be employed. For toast that is even more flavorful, yet equally colorful, jam is also sometimes used in conjunction with cream cheese.