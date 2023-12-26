For The Best Grilled Steak Fajitas, Focus On The Marinade

Tacos and burritos are great. But if you want a truly mouthwatering Mexican meal, it's hard to beat the rich, grilled taste of fajitas. And when you're preparing some juicy steak for them, one step deserves extra attention — marinating. It's the key to turning everyday fajitas into an extraordinary, restaurant-quality meal.

Mashed's grilled steak fajitas recipe relies on a marinade crafted by recipe developer Cecilia Ryu, and it uses a dozen ingredients to infuse your steak with incredible flavor. These include a vibrant mix of liquids like olive oil, lime juice, pineapple juice, and Worcestershire sauce. The oil keeps the beef moist, while the acids in the lime and pineapple juice help tenderize the meat and infuse the exterior with tart, tropical notes.

Meanwhile, dried spices like ground cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, and ancho chili powder provide a distinctively Mexican flavor profile. Ryu says that last ingredient is particularly important for the subtle smokiness it imparts to the steak. Additionally, fresh but powerful boosts are also provided from minced garlic and chopped cilantro. The ingredients in this recipe blend beautifully to craft an amazing marinade flavor.