The Ideal Lean-To-Fat Beef Ratio For Simple Salisbury Steak

Salisbury steak is a nostalgic dish filled for many, whether this stems from memories of eating mom's recipe as a kid or just those old-school T.V. dinners. It's a simple, filling, flavorful comfort food, but one key factor can have a major impact on the quality of the final product.

The ratio of fat in the ground beef used to create the patties is extremely important for Salisbury steak. While it's easy to find ratios ranging from the relatively fatty 70/30 to the ultra-lean 95/5, a perfect Salisbury steak requires meat roughly in the middle of that range. Mashed recipe developer Jessica Formicola suggests using 80/20 ground beef in her simple Salisbury steak recipe; this will include enough fat to keep the patties moist but not so much to create an overly greasy result. If 80/20 isn't available, 85/15 will also work, though you won't want to go any leaner than that.

Just about every butcher or grocery store will have this blend, but you can also make it yourself if you'd like extra control over the mixture. We recommend using beef chuck or round steak, two of the most popular and best-suited cuts for grinding.