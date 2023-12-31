Thai Red Curry Vs Thai Green Curry: Everything You Need To Know

Today, we're diving into the dazzling world of Thai curries, bringing you the ultimate flavor-packed showdown between the red and the green. Perhaps you've been wondering exactly what the difference is between Thai green curry and Thai red curry. Maybe you've tried both but still aren't sure and would like to know more next time you order one at a Thai restaurant. Or it could be that you're eager to make Thai curry paste from scratch at home but aren't sure which to start with. Whatever the reason you want to know more, we have the goods.

First up is Thai red curry. With its bold red hue that comes from dried red chilis, it's often touted as the spicier option, but is this true? Then we have its vibrant counterpart, Thai green curry. Green by name, it is far from novice in flavor. But what sets the two apart? Why choose red over green or vice versa? There's a lot of ground to cover, but we have the information you need to untangle the mystery.

We're about to take you on a journey through the heart of Thai cuisine. While there's much more to Thai food than just red and green curries, they are involved in some of the best-known Thai dishes worldwide. If you want to know more about the nation's cuisine, this is a solid place to start. We're about to tell you everything you need to know about Thai red curry versus Thai green curry.