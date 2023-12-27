Crockpot Steak Fajitas: The Perfect Meal For Busy Nights

Fajitas are typically a pretty quick meal to fix, as you just toss some steak strips in a pan and then roll them in a tortilla. (The surprising truth is that chicken, shrimp, and vegetable "fajitas" are all misnomers since the name refers to skirt steak.) Still, if you want to get all of the prep work out of the way early and then have the meat cook while you're busy with other things, developer Christina Musgrave's crockpot steak fajitas recipe will allow you to do just that.

Preparing these fajitas should take about 10 minutes or so, or perhaps a bit more if cutting the onions is painful for you. Rather than simply simmering sliced beef, Musgrave opts for an all-in-one fajita approach by cooking the meat with a bunch of sliced bell peppers and onions, some seasonings, and a sizable amount of salsa. That way, you'll have both meat and toppings all ready to be plopped onto a tortilla once the crockpot fajitas are done cooking. Speaking of tortillas, one of the differences between fajitas and tacos is that the former are typically made only with the flour-based flatbread, but Musgrave opts to use the corn kind so you may feel free to do this as well. You could even go for two tortillas if you're a fan of the street taco style.