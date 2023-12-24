The Special Ingredient That Gives Copycat Starbucks Lemon Loaf Its Tender Texture

Buttermilk is a vital ingredient in many baked goods and quick breads, like pancakes, muffins, and loaves. It's a fermented milk, which lends a tangy scent and higher levels of acidity than standard milk. This acidity is buttermilk's superpower. When baking soda is mixed with an acid, it reacts to leaven the batter or dough. That's not all: Buttermilk also breaks down the tough proteins in gluten, making way for a delicate and moist texture.

With the inclusion of buttermilk (which is also in the actual Starbucks recipe), the resulting copycat lemon loaf is tender and moist with a tall rise. It also imparts some of its tangy flavor to the loaf, which harmonizes with the sugar and lemon.

Buttermilk isn't necessarily the most common ingredient you'd use in the kitchen. However, after making your lemon loaf, the rest of that buttermilk doesn't need to sit in the fridge until it expires. There are plenty of ways to use leftover buttermilk, including making pancakes or homemade ranch (plus, you'll want to bake another lemon loaf, too). Nevertheless, Mattison suggests the use of shelf-stable powdered buttermilk so you don't need to worry about immediately using it up.