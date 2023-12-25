The Best Way To Reheat Steak, According To Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose – Exclusive

Leftovers can be the best part of cooking and eating out. Who doesn't love heating up last night's fettuccine alfredo for lunch the next day? Unfortunately, reheating food doesn't always result in the flavor of the food you had the evening before, and sometimes, you end up overcooking it. If you put steak in the microwave, it will cook more, which could result in a medium cut turning into medium well. So, how do you reheat this protein to perfection?

Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks, David Rose, advises using a cast iron pan for optimal flavor. "Slice that nice hunk [of] steak off and use a nice, rip-roaring cast iron pan to get that steak to room temperature," he remarks in an exclusive interview with Mashed. Getting your steak to room temperature is the key to reheating it. If the meat is at a fridge temperature, you risk burning it.