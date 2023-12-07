Mistakes Everyone Makes When Reheating Steak

Some foods are made for reheating — things like chili con carne or beef stew only get better after a night in the fridge. But others, like steak, only seem to suffer when kissed by heat the next day, ending up dry and overcooked no matter how hard you try. But don't let that deter you from serving up leftover steak the next day.

"A great steak should not go to waste," says Chef Michael Paley, Executive Chef of Prime 54, "and there are many ways to eat the next day at breakfast, lunch, or dinner."

"It's a sin to waste good steak!" echoes Chef Matt Kreider, Executive Chef of Steak 954, who notes that those who fear ruining their beef need not worry too much. "As long as you are starting with a great cut of meat to begin with, it will come out great!" says Kreider.

Anyone who fears the possibility of foodborne illness can rest assured, according to Frank Brusco from Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse. "‌Reheated steak is perfectly fine," he says, "as long as you initially cook your steak to a safe temperature."

Of course, there are a few rules to bear in mind, ranging from the kitchen appliance you use to the amount of heat you apply. Luckily, culinary experts have provided us with more than enough tips, and in focusing on the mistakes you may be making when reheating steak, they'll surely point you in the direction of beefy bliss.