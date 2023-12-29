Olive Garden Side Dishes Ranked Worst To Best

Sides are an interesting concept at Olive Garden. Some of them are so beloved that they are served in unlimited quantities, allowing them to easily amount to a full meal. And then there are the free breadsticks, which have a cult following so massive that you may begin to question who is actually there for the pasta. However, there are plenty of less popular, non-unlimited side dishes on Olive Garden's menu that may be getting overlooked. So how do all of Olive Garden's side dishes — both obscure and popular alike — fare when you pit them against one another?

That's exactly what we hoped to discover when we took up the task of ranking all of Olive Garden's sides from worst to best. These dishes are ranked purely on flavor, to the preference of the author. With that in mind, this ranking doesn't say anything about your personal taste if you don't find your favorites in the winner's circle. All of Olive Garden's sides are pretty delicious, so you can't go wrong with any of its side dishes — even the ones on the kids' menu.