Cabernet Sauvignon Is The Expert-Approved Wine Pairing For Burgers

Whether you're rustling up a batch of burgers in the backyard or treating yourself to a hearty dinner at your favorite eatery, savoring your meal with the perfect libation is a must. Thankfully, there's a particular wine that tastes exceptionally delicious when enjoyed with a big, juicy burger. Cabernet sauvignon — the French-born, globally beloved, full-bodied red wine renowned for its deep hue and bold character — stands out as the optimal wine pairing for a delectable burger.

According to Patrick Murphy, a sommelier from the TRUST Restaurant Group in San Diego, the magic lies in a well-aged cabernet sauvignon — and the reasons behind this magical matchup are evident. As Murphy told Mashed, "The nuances of high-quality, classic burger ingredients meld incredibly well with these types of wines." Picture this: a succulent, seared beef patty meeting the complex notes of cabernet sauvignon. The burger's richness faithfully accompanies the wine's nuanced profile, while the wine's dry, bittersweet essence intertwines with the robust elements of the burger.