The Best And Worst Burger Toppings

Here at Mashed, we love a good burger as much as the next person. With that said, we understand that there are certain elements to a top-notch burger that can make it soar above the rest, but there are also elements that can make it plummet and quickly turn unappetizing ... and that's putting it nicely!

That's why we've made it our mission to curate a list of toppings that usually work well on burgers, as well as toppings that you should probably skip. Yes, many of these toppings are standard, but some of them as you'll soon find are rather shocking. Bear in mind that this list is totally subjective, meaning you probably won't always agree with our opinion. Still, we're confident you'll find at least one new way to top your burger. As for whether you'll like it, well, you'll just have to find out for yourself. Stick around to see which burger toppings are amongst our favorites and which we'd rather not have layering on our beef patties. Let's jump in!