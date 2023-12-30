Why Baseball Card Packs No Longer Include Sticks Of Bubble Gum

Anyone ripping into a new pack of baseball cards during the mid-to-late 20th century was likely to get an additional "bonus" that may or may not be worthy of the name – a slab of mediocre bubblegum. By the early '90s, though, baseball card bubblegum was a thing of the past. Why did all of the different card manufacturers stop including the stuff?

Well, the answer may be twofold. For one thing, by that point in time, baseball cards were well-established as a potentially valuable collectible purchased by grownups, not just something for kids to swap or stick in the spokes of their bike wheels. There was no longer a need to induce adults to purchase them by including free (and not particularly good) candy, so why should the card companies bother? Especially in light of the fact that they had a pretty powerful disincentive to keep putting gum in the card packs, as collectors were complaining about stains left on the cards that came in contact with the gum.