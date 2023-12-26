Burger King Takes A Stab At Wendy's $5 Deal (But Better?)
Whether we're looking for a quick lunch on our work break, an inexpensive dinner, or a meal to tide us over while waiting at the airport, we spend a lot of time trying to figure out how to get the most out of our $5 when we're standing in the fast food line. At Taco Bell, we know we can rely on the Classic Combo, while McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu gives us several low-cost options, and Wendy's offers the $5 Biggie Deal, one of which includes a burger, nuggets, fries, and soda. Beginning December 28 (December 25 for some), Burger King is luring back frugal consumers with its own offer called the $5 Duo Deal.
Burger King's new $5 Duo Deal allows customers to choose two sandwiches for $5. Options include the Original BK Royal Crispy Wrap, Spicy BK Royal Crispy Wrap, Honey Mustard BK Royal Crispy Wrap, and the Whopper Jr. While the deal doesn't include fries or a drink, some customers don't mind. "I can accept [two] wraps for [$5]. A reasonable snack. The spicy ones are good," wrote u/robsensei39 on a Reddit thread. However, others are not impressed, viewing the wraps as already too expensive. "I guess it's a better value proposition at 2 for $5, but still," wrote u/masterz13.
The two deals are vastly different
Fast food chains competing over who has the lowest prices or best deals isn't new, and considering Burger King's determination to win back the title of No. 2 burger chain, Wendy's, in sales, seeing the company release a deal that competes directly with the now-dominant restaurant isn't unexpected. Ever since Burger King announced its $400 million massive refresh to "Reclaim the Flame" in 2022, it has been releasing inexpensive deals and offers to draw customers back.
Soon after, Burger King reported its restructuring and marketing plan. It brought back the $5 Your Way Meal (a Double Whopper Jr., chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink). Burger King's most recent offer was December's 'Tis the Cheeson 31 Days of Deals. Besides bringing back fan favorites BK Melts and Cheesy Tots, Whopper burgers were only $3 every Wednesday.
For those interested in more of an a la carte option or sharing a snack with a friend, the Burger King Whopper Jr. and a Crispy Wrap or two Crispy Wraps in the $5 Duo Deal may be the more appealing option. However, if you're looking for a complete meal, the Wendy's Biggie Bag makes more sense. Not only do you get a drink and fries with your burger or sandwich, but you also get a side of chicken nuggets. While the $5 Duo Deal may be a direct shot at Wendy's, if Burger King wants to compete, it should revive the Your Way Meal.