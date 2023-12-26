Burger King Takes A Stab At Wendy's $5 Deal (But Better?)

Fast food chains competing over who has the lowest prices or best deals isn't new, and considering Burger King's determination to win back the title of No. 2 burger chain, Wendy's, in sales, seeing the company release a deal that competes directly with the now-dominant restaurant isn't unexpected. Ever since Burger King announced its $400 million massive refresh to "Reclaim the Flame" in 2022, it has been releasing inexpensive deals and offers to draw customers back.

Soon after, Burger King reported its restructuring and marketing plan. It brought back the $5 Your Way Meal (a Double Whopper Jr., chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink). Burger King's most recent offer was December's 'Tis the Cheeson 31 Days of Deals. Besides bringing back fan favorites BK Melts and Cheesy Tots, Whopper burgers were only $3 every Wednesday.

For those interested in more of an a la carte option or sharing a snack with a friend, the Burger King Whopper Jr. and a Crispy Wrap or two Crispy Wraps in the $5 Duo Deal may be the more appealing option. However, if you're looking for a complete meal, the Wendy's Biggie Bag makes more sense. Not only do you get a drink and fries with your burger or sandwich, but you also get a side of chicken nuggets. While the $5 Duo Deal may be a direct shot at Wendy's, if Burger King wants to compete, it should revive the Your Way Meal.