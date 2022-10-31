Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5

There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.

In order to help supplant their dollar menus, some brands have tried implementing cost-effective deals for full meals. One example was Burger King's Your Way Meal. This debuted in December of 2021 and cost just $5. Back then, it included a Double Whopper Jr., a quartet of nuggets, some fries, and a drink (via The Fast Food Post). While not as big of a bargain as Costco's $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, it was still pretty good.

Then, this past August, the King decided to ramp up the price of the Your Way Meal to $6, reported Brand Eating. The more costly meal consisted of a choice between a couple of double burgers, some chicken fries, and normal fries, sans drink. Fast-forward to today, and the menu has yet been again revised — and it's back to its original $5 price tag.