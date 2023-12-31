How Provel Cheese Became Popular In St. Louis

Processed cheese isn't for everyone. This convenience food was invented just prior to World War I and did come in handy in the trenches. But for some reason, people kept on eating it after the doughboys came home. Admittedly, the stuff does have its place, that being atop a fast-food burger or a Philly cheesesteak "wit wiz," but not everybody's all that enthused about it. St. Louisans, however, stand out as a notable exception. While the 314 is home to many tasty foods such as gooey butter cake, toasted ravioli, and the St. Paul sandwich, it also has a peculiar passion for a particular type of processed cheese known as Provel.

Provel is a blend of cheddar, provolone, and Swiss that's sold either in bricks or cheesy ropes in groceries all over St. Louis, although it's generally not the sort of thing you're likely to find too far outside the city's borders. Provel's main attraction is the fact that it melts pretty easily (which is also a selling point for Velveeta and other processed cheeses) and it was created as a topping for St. Louis-style pizza, a regional style characterized by its cracker-thin crust and square-cut slices. Once pizza makers adopted Provel as the style's signature cheese, its popularity (in a limited area, that is) was assured.