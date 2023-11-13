Missouri's St Paul Sandwich Offers A Handheld Take On Chinese Food

While you may not have ever considered putting an entire omelet between two slices of bread, the idea isn't so farfetched when you think about it. Breakfast sandwiches generally contain some sort of egg, along with protein, cheese, tomato, and whatever else you desire. It's even considered a culinary delight when you place a fried egg in a sandwich or on a burger. So the fact that someone came up with the St. Paul sandwich, starring everyone's favorite Chinese omelet, egg foo young, isn't too surprising.

"On paper, it makes no sense. Who wants eggs and mayo and lettuce and tomato together on white bread? But it works," executive chef Ben Welch told St. Louis-based Sauce Magazine. If you've never heard of the sandwich, it's most likely because it's a St. Louis, Missouri, specialty. According to TV news station KSDK, the handheld take on Chinese food was created in the 1940s by Chinese-American chef Steven Yuen, who worked at Lafayette Square's Park Chop Suey.

After putting the egg foo young patty in between mayo-covered white bread slices along with lettuce, tomato, and pickles, the St. Paul sandwich — named after Yuen's hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota — was born.