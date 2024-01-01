Chocolate Hazelnut Breakfast Bread With Marshmallow Fluff Drizzle Recipe

If a spoonful of Nutella sounds like your ideal breakfast, we have an elevated version that checks all the sweet boxes. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins shares this chocolate hazelnut breakfast bread with marshmallow fluff drizzle, and it's pretty much as close to morning cake as you can get while still feeling like you've been properly nourished. This recipe incorporates ripe bananas and hazelnut butter for extra sweetness and fiber. The marshmallow drizzle on top adds a little pop of fun, but it can easily be skipped if you're short on time.

Aside from enjoying this with a cup of coffee at breakfast, you can serve it mid-morning or mid-afternoon for a well-deserved pick-me-up. Watkins describes the way the ingredients come together harmoniously in this tantalizing bread. "You have those bittersweet chocolate notes, that silky marshmallow creaminess, and this earthy-sweet pop from the hazelnuts," she comments. "Texturally, it is exciting, too: moist and rich with fun palate play from the chopped nuts and mini chocolate chips." Don't just take her word for it — whip this up and taste the magic for yourself.