Why You Should Start Grilling The Cheese For Your Sandwich

Sinking your teeth into a warm sandwich is an experience worth savoring. When chewy, charred cheese plays a lead role in the recipe, the handheld meal's profile is elevated even further. Grilling a few slices of your go-to cheese before layering it within the contents of your sandwich is the secret weapon you should always keep in your arsenal. The combination of the crackling sizzle, the pleasantly pungent aroma, and the toasty crust alone is a sensory thrill. Each bite is akin to giving your sandwich a front-row seat to a flavor concert.

When cheese meets the grill, the high heat quickly transforms its texture, giving it a crispy exterior that beautifully contrasts with the gooey, molten interior. The result is a mesmerizing blend of crunch and creaminess, a duet that has the power to take any sandwich to a new level of deliciousness. When it comes to boosting individual ingredients' notes, the grilling process coaxes out the hidden taste nuances of the cheese thanks to a chemistry principle that's known all too well in the culinary world. The Maillard reaction, which yields that signature golden-brown caramelization and fresh-off-the-grill fragrance, imparts a savory, rugged richness that rides alongside the cheese's inherent smooth character, converting an otherwise basic sandwich into a gourmet fare.

While most styles of cheese — such as cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, and gouda — can be tossed on the grill to exude a smoky essence, several varieties of the beloved dairy product fully embrace the gridiron.