Avoid This Aluminum Foil Mistake To Keep Your Convection Oven In Tip-Top Shape

With the dramatic rise in households that regularly use air fryers or convection ovens, knowing how to keep them in pristine condition so we can use them for years to come is valuable information. One of the easiest ways to do this is to line your pans and cover food when heating so you don't end up with an ugly mess inside the oven. Covering your food in a way that will keep your oven safe from damage is an important consideration.

A favorite item for bakers and cooks everywhere is aluminum foil, especially as a liner or cover. We use it for everything from slow cookers to convection ovens and air fryers but knowing how to best use the versatile product when using kitchen devices is important to avoid expensive or messy problems.

A convection oven cooks by blowing hot air all around the food with a fan with a vent allowing the air to escape. If the foil blocks or gets too close to the fan or vent, the foil could get so hot that it ends up catching fire. Additionally, if the foil gets too close to the upper or lower heating elements, the convection oven can overheat and stop working. To prevent this, the foil needs to be securely tucked around your baking pan or plate. If that's not possible, you need to weigh it down so it doesn't fly up into the heating elements.