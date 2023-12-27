Dots Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels Have Costco Fans Freaking Out

It's often the simplest things that put a smile on our faces. A traffic-free commute, a child that sleeps soundly through the night, or a tasty, inexpensive pretzel snack that you can buy in bulk at Costco. Even "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley raves about Dot's Pretzels and how addictive the salty snacks are. So imagine our delight when the brand, whose offerings thus far have all been savory, was spotted in a sweet flavor at our favorite warehouse store.

Dot's Cinnamon Sugar Homestyle Pretzels were first introduced before the 2022 holiday season and became an instant favorite. "These are stupid and shouldn't be a thing. [Be right back] going to eat the whole bag!" wrote Instagrammer @the_muse after picking up the snack. The crunchy, buttery, sweet variety is only around for a limited time, so we know we'll be stocking up on as many bags as we can.

In an Instagram video posted by @costcobffs, we see a Costco display of 35-ounce cinnamon sugar pretzel bags listed for $9.99. For comparison, a 16-ounce bag (less than half the amount sold at Costco) is $6.94 at Walmart and $6.99 at Target.