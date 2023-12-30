Marinated Jerk Tofu Recipe
Dive into the heart of Jamaican flavors with this marinated jerk tofu brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This dish is a delicious fusion of Caribbean spices and plant-based goodness, offering a vegan twist on that bold Jamaican classic, jerk chicken. This vegan version is packed with protein and flavor and is ready in under 30 minutes.
At the center of this fiery dish is a block of firm tofu, which is pressed, diced, and ready to soak up the vibrant jerk marinade. The mixture combines the heat of scotch bonnet chiles and the zing of ginger with onions and garlic, creating the perfect blend of heat with aromatic undertones. Elevating the ensemble is a blend of spices; cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, and allspice, while soy sauce adds a moreish umami taste. Once the tofu marinates in this delicious mixture it's ready to fry until nicely browned. These tasty bite-sized pieces offer an explosion of flavors with every mouthful and are perfect to serve with all of your favorite sides.
Gather the ingredients for this marinated jerk tofu
Making jerk marinade from scratch is surprisingly easy, you simply blitz all the ingredients in a food processor. You'll first need some roughly chopped scotch bonnet chiles, green onions, onion, garlic and ginger. This is blended along with some apple cider vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, soy sauce, lime juice, black pepper, and salt. Coat some pressed cubed tofu in the spicy marinade and you'll soon be ready to fry it to perfection.
Step 1: Dice the tofu
Dice the tofu into cubes.
Step 2: Process the marinade
Add all remaining ingredients to the bowl of a food processor and blitz until smooth.
Step 3: Add the tofu to a bowl
Place the cubed tofu in a mixing bowl.
Step 4: Marinate the tofu
Pour the marinade over the tofu and stir to coat. Leave for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours to soak up all the flavors.
Step 5: Fry the tofu
Fry the tofu over medium-high heat in a dry pan until browned all over, discarding the marinade. This should take about 10 minutes.
Step 6: Serve with your favorite sides
Serve with rice and peas or your favorite side dishes.
What can I serve with jerk tofu?
Enhance the Jamaican vibes of this spicy tofu by pairing it with sides that complement its bold and fiery flavors. A classic option is to serve the jerk tofu over a bed of fluffy rice and peas, another much-loved Jamaican dish. The sweet creaminess of the coconut in the rice perfectly balances the heat of the jerk flavors. For a refreshing contrast, a tropical fruit salsa with diced mango, pineapple, and cilantro adds a burst of freshness and brightens the dish with its vibrant colors.
For added crunch and texture, consider a side of fried plantains or crispy cassava fries. Jamaican-style roti can be used to scoop up the tofu, and if you're aiming for a complete Caribbean-inspired feast, a side of callaloo — a traditional Caribbean leafy green — adds nutritional value and rounds out the meal. This can of course be switched for some fresh green salad leaves of your choice.
And finally, no Jamaican feast is complete without a refreshing beverage. Try a cool glass of sorrel or a classic Jamaican ginger beer to soothe the palate. With so many pairing options, it's easy to transform your jerk tofu into a well-balanced, flavor-packed meal that captures the essence of Jamaican cuisine.
Can I grill or bake the tofu instead of frying?
Although we've opted to fry the tofu, you can easily adapt the recipe and grill or bake it instead. If you plan to grill the tofu, you might want to cut it into thin slabs or batons rather than small cubes. First, preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Place the marinated tofu on the grates and grill on each side until you achieve those appealing grill marks. This typically takes about 4-5 minutes per side.
If you'd rather bake the tofu, preheat the oven to 400 F. Arrange the marinated tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for approximately 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through to ensure even cooking. This method produces a slightly less crisp texture but retains the aromatic jerk flavors.
Both grilling and baking offer unique flavors and textures, so choose the method that suits your preferences and kitchen setup. Whichever route you take, you'll end up with wonderfully spicy and flavorsome jerk tofu that's perfect for serving with a variety of dishes.
- 16 ounces firm tofu, pressed
- 2 scotch bonnet chiles, deseeded and quartered
- 1 small onion, roughly chopped
- 4 green onions, roughly chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 1 1-inch chunk of ginger, roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon allspice
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- Juice of a lime
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- Dice the tofu into cubes.
- Add all remaining ingredients to the bowl of a food processor and blitz until smooth.
- Place the cubed tofu in a mixing bowl.
- Pour the marinade over the tofu and stir to coat. Leave for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours to soak up all the flavors.
- Fry the tofu over medium-high heat in a dry pan until browned all over, discarding the marinade. This should take about 10 minutes.
- Serve with rice and peas or your favorite side dishes.
|Calories per Serving
|409
|Total Fat
|23.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.6 g
|Total Sugars
|12.5 g
|Sodium
|1,589.9 mg
|Protein
|30.4 g