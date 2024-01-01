Add Mint Leaves To Your Coffee For A More Refreshing Drink

Mint-infused coffee is a libation to behold; a beverage that simultaneously cools and warms. While it may sound simple, the combination of coffee and mint creates a dynamic flavor profile that awakens the senses, soothes the taste buds, and even induces an air of nostalgia. Whether you're Team Hot or Team Iced, fresh mint turns your daily cup of joe into a delightful, revitalizing pick-me-up.

Let's start with the classic hot coffee. Fresh mint leaves naturally release their sweet, aromatic oils as they are muddled or exposed to heat. These extracts carry a sharp, invigorating scent that complements the rich, robust, bitter notes found in coffee. The result is a lovely synthesis of coziness and crispness, both of which are often associated with the holidays. No matter the time of year, though, sipping on minty, piping-hot coffee provides a multifaceted sensory experience and an extra burst of energy.

As far as iced coffee goes, mint is a particularly welcome addition on balmy days. Imagine indulging in a hefty scoop of cooling mint chocolate ice cream — only in liquid form. Cold brew, iced lattes, mochas, macchiatos, and cappuccinos all serve as a smooth, satisfying canvas for the mint to truly shine.