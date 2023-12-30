Ripen A Banana In Minutes By Putting It In The Air Fryer

Whether you're whipping up a loaf of banana bread or just need a snack, it can be annoying to grab that bunch of bananas and find them still greenish and tough. Don't put off your baking to another day or find something else to eat. All you'll need to enjoy perfectly ripened bananas is a few minutes and your handy air fryer.

Many have likely heard about tricks to speed up banana ripening, one of the most common of which is baking them in the oven at a low temperature. Luckily, your air fryer can accomplish this even faster. Set the device to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and add your bananas after it's preheated. To transform slightly underripe bananas to ultrasoft, blackened versions ready to be mashed, leave them in for eight to 10 minutes. Reduce this time if you're not looking for as soft a result. After about 10 minutes of cooling, they're ready to use. You can also line your air fryer with foil or parchment paper first for easier cleanup.