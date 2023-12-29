When Life Gives You Leftover Prime Rib, Make French Dip Sandwiches

Sandwiches are a great way to use up leftover odds and ends from previous meals. While you can buy ingredients specifically to craft a one-of-a-kind sandwich for any day of the week, you can often shop from your fridge for free to create the perfect meal. Prime rib is one of those desirable cuts of meat that's often enjoyed during the holiday season. The rib roast is typically served bone-in, which equates to about 12-16 pounds of meat. Even if you're serving a feast, you're bound to have some leftovers. Luckily, prime rib can provide some of the most delicious leftovers in the form of French dip sandwiches.

These sandwiches are typically made from thinly sliced prime rib that's covered in melted cheese and served with a side of meat juice, aka au jus. For a classic French dip, you'll need leftover prime rib, a crusty French roll, and sliced cheese. Swiss is the typical choice, but provolone or even cheddar can be used instead. While this classic version is invariably delicious, some people prefer to add toppings like sautéed mushrooms and onions for even more flavor and texture.