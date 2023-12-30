What It Means When A Recipe Calls For A Cold Whisk

There are many utensils and gadgets made for cooking or baking, and it's okay to admit that maybe you're not familiar with all of them. For example, if you've never made the North African stew tagine, you'd be forgiven for not knowing immediately what a tagine pot is. When you see a recipe call for a cold whisk, you don't have to go out and buy anything special. You simply have to chill your whisk.

There are many recipes in which it's suggested to put the mixing bowl and utensils in the refrigerator or freezer so they're as cold as possible when you begin adding ingredients. Whipped cream is the most obvious and common example of this. Because the goal is thick, fluffy whipped cream, the cream's fat needs to stay cold for as long as possible to build and solidify all those desired small air bubbles, which will make the cream more stable. The colder your bowl, whisk or beaters, and cream, the better results you'll have forming those creamy peaks.

If you don't chill your bowl and whisk, will your whipped cream be ruined? Not exactly. Warmer temperatures do mean that it will take longer for the cream to whip up , though. At warmer temps, the bubbles will also be larger. As a result, you will run the risk of your whipped cream becoming grainy and flat.