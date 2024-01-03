The Warning Sign Robert Irvine Never Ignores At Restaurants

When it comes to gross, poorly run, or poorly maintained restaurants, celebrity chef Robert Irvine has seen it all as the host of the show "Restaurant: Impossible." His lifetime of experience around eateries, both good and bad, has helped him develop an easy method for determining whether or not the establishment where he's about to chow down is up to his standards.

Irvine told Business Insider that the warning sign he always heeds when eating at a restaurant is a dirty bathroom. While it's impossible for most ordinary customers to check out the condition of the kitchen, anyone can use the bathroom and make a sound judgment. Irvine argues it's a straightforward way to gauge how seriously the owners and managers take cleanliness.

By this metric, if the staff's standards are lax in customer-facing areas like bathrooms, they're likely similarly sloppy in cleaning the kitchen and following appropriate food safety rules — something no one wants to worry about when dining out.