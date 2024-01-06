Why Your Breading Has Soggy Spots (And How To Fix That Mistake)

There's nothing like the sensation of biting into the crispy, crunchy, flavorful breading of a perfectly fried piece of chicken, pork chop, or other protein. But home cooks without extensive frying experience often end up with disappointingly soggy or gummy spots in their breading. Luckily, there's an easy fix for this common problem at the start of the traditional breading process.

Many people first coat the to-be-fried item in flour, which helps the egg wash (or other liquid) better cling to the surface before a final dip into bread crumbs or another coating. But this flour can also trap the moisture that escapes as you cook your meat. When moisture combines with the plant protein in traditional wheat flour, its gluten develops. If the meat isn't fried at an adequate temperature or for a long enough period, this undercooked gluten creates a sogginess that can ruin even the best-quality pork chops or chicken.

To prevent this, swap out your flour for cornstarch. If you don't have some already, this affordable kitchen staple is readily available at practically any grocery store and can last indefinitely when stored in a cool, dry place inside an airtight container.