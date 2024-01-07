Bawan Is The Taiwanese Meatball That Looks Like A Big Piece Of Boba

Dumplings are a comfort food enjoyed worldwide in many diverse forms and flavors depending on where your passport takes you. Because of its range, the dumpling has cemented itself as a culinary staple across cultures. If Taiwan is where your travels take you, you'll get to chow down on a century-old dumpling variant at the night markets of Changhua known as bawan. This Asian street food's name translates to "meatball" because the dough encases a ball of pork mixed with other ingredients, and each one is made to be the size of a fist to hold all the filling. What sets it apart from a typical dumpling, however, is its chewy, boba-like texture and translucent appearance, which led to the dish being dubbed "crystal dumplings" by westerners.

Even though this gelatinous meatball is unique in its own category, there are two main regional variations that can be found on the island — Northern and Southern style. Northern-style bawan is steamed before being deep-fried and covered in a sweet soy sauce-based sauce, which is often cross-sectioned in the middle before serving. In southern Taiwan, bawan is cooked as a steamed delicacy and doused in a sweet chili sauce made from rice milk, and some towns are known for adding shrimp or pan-frying the dumplings. The dough requires a few specific ingredients to get the consistency just right. Each morsel is packed with an array of umami-tasting ingredients, which all come together to create a one-of-a-kind blend of flavors and textures.