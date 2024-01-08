Gruyère Cheese Is The Key To Paul Hollywood's Savory Cookies

Practically everyone has tried a savory biscuit or even a savory scone, but have you ever encountered a savory cookie? They may not be commonplace, but acclimating to the idea is easier than you might think. Baker and "Great British Bake Off" judge Paul Hollywood demonstrates just how effortless savory cookies can be through his simple Gruyère cookie recipe, which he recommends pairing with a glass of Champagne.

Hollywood, according to his website, first encountered Gruyère cookies in the Alps. This is no surprise, considering the cheese originates from the Gruyère region of Switzerland, just north of the Swiss Alps. Gruyère cheese is one of many Alpine varieties, a cheese group classified by its elastic texture and melt-ability — hence why Alpine cheese makes for great fondue. Emmental, Comté, and Swiss cheese are among others. Used inside a cookie, Gruyère cheese imparts a slightly nutty flavor and light saltiness. The cheese isn't too strong but maintains a distinctive taste, making it a good choice for a cookie with a delicate flavor.