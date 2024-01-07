Chain Restaurant Shrimp Cocktail, Ranked From Worst To Best

Simple yet delicious, shrimp cocktails feature succulent shrimp served chilled and accompanied by a tangy cocktail sauce. The sauce is commonly made with a mix of ketchup, horseradish, and other zesty ingredients, providing a perfect balance to the crisp texture of the shrimp. Frequently served as a prelude to a bigger meal, shrimp cocktails are also renowned for their presentation. The shrimp are often arranged along the rim of a glass or plate, encircling a bowl of cocktail sauce. They are also often served on ice or even dry ice, adding a dramatic effect to the proceedings.

While the exact origins of the shrimp cocktail are uncertain, the dish is believed to have originated in the U.S. or Britain sometime in the early 20th century. Its popularity in America soared during the Prohibition era, a time when traditional alcoholic beverages were banned, and establishments started serving shrimp in cocktail glasses. The dish is also connected with the Golden Gate Hotel in Las Vegas, where it was served in a tulip sundae glass for 50 cents a pop in the late 1950s.

Craving a shrimp cocktail? Discover the top and bottom-rated chain restaurants to try this seafood dish, as rated by customer reviews.