Love Isn't Dead! White Castle Brings Back Valentine's Day Dinner (Again)

White Castle may not be the first restaurant that comes to mind when planning to take your significant other out for Valentine's Day. However, the fast food chain has spent three decades working to change that (minus the two years that COVID made the Love Castle a socially distant event). Fans of the sliders and Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick were thrilled when the Valentine's Day tradition returned in 2023.

Diners interested in the once-a-year event can go to OpenTable.com on January 5 and make reservations to dine at participating White Castle locations (called Love Castles for the occasion) between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Customers will be seated by hosts and hostesses at tables decorated for Valentine's Day with a white or red tablecloth, flowers, and a cheery centerpiece. The Love Castles will be decorated with balloons, flowers, streamers, and other festive decor befitting the loved-up holiday.

Guests can order the Love Clutch Collection shareable meal anytime from February 5 to 18. The meal features 10 Cheesy Sliders, 20 Chicken Rings, and a sack of fries. However, White Castle is making its Valentine's Day celebration much bigger than one meal.