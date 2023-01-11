White Castle Brings Back Its Valentine's Day Traditions For 2023

True love can be found, and celebrated, anywhere — including White Castle during its Valentine's Day special. Fast food restaurants seem like an unconventional choice for a romantic occasion, but there are plenty of couples who find symbolism in these places due to sweet memories, first encounters, and a plethora of other reasons that vary from couple to couple.

One duo, Laura Sherwood and Cameron Webb, first met at a McDonald's while in college (per The Argus). Now married for 11 years, the pair enjoyed a romantic meal at that same McDonald's when franchise owner David Padmore heard their story and opted to help them celebrate their anniversary in August. "It felt so special and unique to get a congratulations and invite from the one and only McDonald's, especially as they are responsible for us getting together 11 years ago," Laura said.

You also can't forget the many couples who've been wed inside a Taco Bell. In October 2021, Analicia Garcia and Kyle Howser were married at the Pacifica, California Taco Bell, which is located directly on the beach (via Insider). The staff decorated the restaurant, provided a sauce-packet cake, and offered unlimited food for $4,000.

Rekindling an old tradition, White Castle is preparing to host your Valentine's Day dinner, and you don't need a breathtaking story to participate.