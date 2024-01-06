McDonald's Korea Sells Curly Fries, And We're A Bit Jealous

Besides McDonald's well-known burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, there's no more famous item on the chain's menu than its french fries. The crispy, golden, straight-cut potatoes are an ideal companion for any main, and they're even delicious as a snack on their own. But American fry lovers may be a bit envious when they learn about a particular McDonald's offering available in South Korea: curly fries.

These have been on the menu of McDonald's Korea since at least 2017, but they've also been available in other countries across Asia — like Malaysia, the Philippines, and Japan — for at least a decade, seemingly on an on-and-off basis. They were also part of McDonald's menu in Ireland before the start of the pandemic, and in early 2021, fans even began a Change.org petition for the chain to bring them back. In appearance, they look like classic curly fries that are similar to other fast food versions of the treat, like those sold by Arby's or Jack in the Box. They also taste similar to other chains' renditions, though they're best when hot and fresh.