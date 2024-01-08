Use Buttermilk Instead Of Egg Wash To Avoid Loose Breading

A perfectly fried chicken cutlet, pork chop, fish filet, or other protein can be among the tastiest centerpieces of a hearty meal. Unfortunately, many home cooks find out too late that creating that ideal breading isn't as simple as it may look. If you have problems with a loose coating, one easy swap can do wonders to resolve it.

Instead of the traditional flour and egg breading, use buttermilk as the liquid to stop the breading from falling off during frying. Beaten eggs and buttermilk work just as well in helping the outer coating of flour or breadcrumbs adhere to the meat. However, eggs tend to react when they hit the hot frying oil and expand, which can cause the breading to pull away.

This occurs as the moisture in the beaten eggs evaporates, followed by the proteins in the egg hardening and setting into a thick crust. Buttermilk proteins don't react the same way, helping the breadcrumbs or flour stay closer to the meat.