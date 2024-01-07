Naked Chicken Is Not What It Sounds Like

Food trends are constantly shifting as technology — and people's tastes — change. One of the hottest trends on the rise is "naked" chicken, but there's nothing R-rated about this popular update on a mouthwatering classic.

Naked chicken refers to the style of cooking crispy, fried chicken that doesn't include any heavy breading or batter. It replaces the oil-heavy deep fryer with modern conveniences like convection ovens and air fryers that can create perfectly crispy chicken skin without any thick, flour-based coating. These gadgets accomplish this using the principles of convection heating, in which hot air is blown over food held in a basket or tray to allow the air to circulate on all sides.

But don't make the mistake of thinking naked chicken is boring. The simple, blank canvas this unbreaded poultry provides allows you to "dress it up" with your favorite flavors, from delectable sauces to tasty dry rubs. Without competing with thick, floury batter, it's easier to enjoy both the flavor of the chicken itself and whatever unique seasonings you choose to add.