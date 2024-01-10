Upgrade Cake Mix Cookies With The Help Of Cool Whip

Making cookies completely from scratch is all well and good if you have the time and inclination to do so, but it's a lot easier (and the results taste just as good) if you take a shortcut, such as starting with a box of cake mix. Cake batter is fairly liquidy, but if you leave the added water or milk out of the mix, you'll wind up with the denser consistency of cookie dough. In this Cool Whip cookie recipe from Mashed developers Courtney and Stacey Moeslein, however, the cake mix gets an extra boost from a tub of whipped topping.

The whipped topping makes the dough extra airy so the cookies bake up light and fluffy. You need a light hand when stirring it in, though, because overmixing batter or dough develops its gluten and can lead to baked goods that are tough and overly chewy. Vigorously beating the whipped topping, too, may cause it to deflate and lose its airiness, so the Moesleins suggest using a rubber spatula to fold this ingredient gently into the dough.