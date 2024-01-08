Why Nadiya Hussain Always Has Milk Powder On Hand

It's not just the average person who is trying to figure out how to make the items in their pantry and refrigerators stretch further. Whether due to the pandemic or inflation rates, even your favorite celebrity chefs probably know what it's like to be forced to find substitutes for those things that you just don't have in your kitchen right now. For the chef, TV host, and cookbook author Nadiya Hussain, that substitute is milk powder. "I always have milk powder, which sounds ridiculous, but we see it on the shelves all the time," she told Esquire. "Somebody's got to be buying it if it's on the shelves every time you go there."

While Hussain reaches for the milk powder if she's out of milk, she has another, more decadent reason for viewing it as an essential staple. "Add a bit of milk powder to some cocoa, a little bit of honey, and you've got the most delicious hot chocolate." There may not be a better way to explain that milk powder can be used for more than just baking than by saying the words "hot chocolate." But while we love that suggestion — and plan to try it stat — it's also important to remember that powdered milk is just dehydrated fresh milk, and anything that we add milk to, we can also use milk powder.