Dry Milk Powder Doesn't Have To Be Used For Just Baking

In the magical world of baking, milk powder is the fairy dust. One could call it the MSG of baked goods because it seems to make everything taste better. Milk powder (not to be confused with malt powder) adds a pleasant sweetness and depth of flavor that blossoms in the mouth with every bite. A bonus is that it also makes your doughy treats softer and chewier. If it can do so much for bakery items, imagine what all the sweet milk protein can be used for. If you haven't considered this, we have news for you.

Besides baking, milk powder can be used in a variety of recipes. For starters, it's not uncommon for people to drink their tea or coffee with dry milk powder instead of fresh milk. Powdered milk can also be used as a healthier replacement for creamer since it is more nutritious and contains fewer calories. Since dry milk powder is made by dehydrating fresh milk, you can simply add water to it and use it as milk. Speaking of which, you can also use powdered milk to make mozzarella cheese.

Think of recipes that call for a splash of milky goodness, and powdered milk can be a trusty ingredient. And there are non-fat options that can be used to make healthier versions of your favorite recipes like thick smoothies or creamy oatmeal. You can also add it to potato soup.