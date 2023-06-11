Dry Milk Powder Doesn't Have To Be Used For Just Baking
In the magical world of baking, milk powder is the fairy dust. One could call it the MSG of baked goods because it seems to make everything taste better. Milk powder (not to be confused with malt powder) adds a pleasant sweetness and depth of flavor that blossoms in the mouth with every bite. A bonus is that it also makes your doughy treats softer and chewier. If it can do so much for bakery items, imagine what all the sweet milk protein can be used for. If you haven't considered this, we have news for you.
Besides baking, milk powder can be used in a variety of recipes. For starters, it's not uncommon for people to drink their tea or coffee with dry milk powder instead of fresh milk. Powdered milk can also be used as a healthier replacement for creamer since it is more nutritious and contains fewer calories. Since dry milk powder is made by dehydrating fresh milk, you can simply add water to it and use it as milk. Speaking of which, you can also use powdered milk to make mozzarella cheese.
Think of recipes that call for a splash of milky goodness, and powdered milk can be a trusty ingredient. And there are non-fat options that can be used to make healthier versions of your favorite recipes like thick smoothies or creamy oatmeal. You can also add it to potato soup.
A little something for your sweet tooth
Since dry milk powder is essentially milk without all that liquidy jazz, it is pretty convenient to use for making milk chocolate. The only thing that separates dark chocolate from milk chocolate is milk powder. It can be easily made at home as long as you have powdered sugar, cocoa powder, and of course, milk powder.
While we're on the subject of sweetness, it would be a shame not to talk about ice cream. Obviously, good ol' powdered milk can get the job done. Erren's Kitchen's vanilla bean ice cream recipe calls for heavy whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk, powdered milk, and vanilla bean paste. Add milk powder to whipping cream to make stabilized whipped cream. Milk powder can also be used to make kulfi, an Indian frozen treat, and a kind of fudge called Burfi. One of the perks of dry milk powder is its long shelf life, so you never have to worry if you run out of fresh milk.