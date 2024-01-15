Sweet And Spicy Pork Stir-Fry Recipe

Cooking a quick and nourishing meal is one of our requirements for a successful weeknight, but it can be hard to find a recipe that fits the bill. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu comes to the rescue with this sweet and spicy pork stir-fry recipe. Ready in half an hour, there's nothing complicated about this straightforward weeknight dinner recipe. Yet, for such a basic preparation, it packs plenty of flavor. The dish is loaded with colorful veggies and savory meat, all tossed in a delicious, chili-tinged sauce.

"I love the balance of veggies and protein in this dish, making it easy to pair with noodles," Topalu comments. Aside from being an easy match, noodles (or rice, for that matter) add just the right amount of starch to bring everything together. Mixed vegetables and marinated meat complement their simplicity, ultimately creating a saucy stir-fry that will satisfy you, albeit leave you wanting more.