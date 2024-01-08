Krispy Kreme Brings Back Beloved Biscoff Donuts With 2 Fresh Flavors

Rather than ushering in a new collaboration to kick off 2024, Krispy Kreme is circling back to one from last year. While this may seem like a retread, it's one that doughnut lovers will almost certainly be excited to revisit.

According to info shared with Mashed, the North Carolina-based purveyor of hot and fresh breakfast treats has once again linked up with Biscoff to start the year on a sweet note. Starting Monday, January 8, Krispy Kreme fans can visit participating stores to pick up one of three donuts featured in this year's Krispy Kreme x Biscoff collab, including the new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut.

Featuring cookie butter icing, cookie butter drizzle, and a garnish of crumbled Biscoff cookies, patrons who choose this doughnut will taste the brand's Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling. In addition to this treat, Krispy Kreme's 2024 collab with the Belgian brand will also feature another new treat: the Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut.