Krispy Kreme Brings Back Beloved Biscoff Donuts With 2 Fresh Flavors
Rather than ushering in a new collaboration to kick off 2024, Krispy Kreme is circling back to one from last year. While this may seem like a retread, it's one that doughnut lovers will almost certainly be excited to revisit.
According to info shared with Mashed, the North Carolina-based purveyor of hot and fresh breakfast treats has once again linked up with Biscoff to start the year on a sweet note. Starting Monday, January 8, Krispy Kreme fans can visit participating stores to pick up one of three donuts featured in this year's Krispy Kreme x Biscoff collab, including the new Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut.
Featuring cookie butter icing, cookie butter drizzle, and a garnish of crumbled Biscoff cookies, patrons who choose this doughnut will taste the brand's Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake filling. In addition to this treat, Krispy Kreme's 2024 collab with the Belgian brand will also feature another new treat: the Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut.
Krispy Kreme's collab with Biscoff also includes an old favorite
The Biscoff Chocolate Iced Cookie Butter Crunch Doughnut tops one of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed doughnuts with chocolate icing, crumbled Biscoff cookies, and a dollop of cookie butter buttercream. Of course, the partnership isn't all "out with the old and in with the new." Rounding out the trio of limited-time treats is the Biscoff Cookie Butter Iced Doughnut — a favorite from last year's collab featuring one of the chain's iconic Original Glazed doughnuts dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing. Mashed staff tried Krispy Kreme's Biscoff doughnuts last year and left no crumbs, and this year, it seems as though the chain's fans are gearing up to do the same.
"THANK YOU KRISPY KREME GODS FOR ANSWERING OUR PRAYERS," one person said in response to the doughnut shop's Instagram announcement about the collab's return. "Literally running to the store to get these!!" another quipped. If you're planning to do the same, there's no need to worry if you can't swing by your local Krispy Kreme today. In response to another comment, the chain revealed that its Biscoff-inspired doughnuts would be available until January 28, so there's still plenty of time to get your hands on a box.