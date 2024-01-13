Steak Fajita Quesadillas Recipe

There's no way around it: The cost of steak can really add up, especially if you're feeding your whole family. But if you've got a craving for steak on a limited budget — or maybe you only have a little bit of steak on hand and don't feel like running to the store for more — there's a way to cut corners when it comes to feeding a crowd. According to recipe developer Kate Shungu, these steak quesadillas are quick, delicious, and keep your meat use down while feeding a crowd. "These are a great way to stretch a piece of steak to serve more people. In this case, I took a 1-pound ribeye (which would serve 1-2 people) and made it into quesadillas, which serve 4," she explains.

It also doesn't hurt that this whole recipe is ready in roughly half an hour. When served with a few easy sides, it's perfect for a weeknight dinner. "I add a simple green salad and some tortilla chips for scooping up any extra pico de gallo," Shungu shares.