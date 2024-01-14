What Happened To Max's Bar And Grill After Kitchen Nightmares?

It's easy to assume that a restaurant with nearly 100 years in business has it all figured out. However, that wasn't exactly the case with Max's Bar And Grill (previously Max's Famous Hot Dogs) in Long Branch, New Jersey, which was featured on "Kitchen Nightmares" in an episode that aired in December 2023. Serving up its famous hot dogs to the Jersey Shore community since 1928, the family-owned eatery was just five years shy of hitting its triple-digit anniversary when owner Jennifer Maybaum found herself over one million dollars in debt and worried that Max's wouldn't make it to its centennial milestone.

"Unfortunately, we don't make what we used to, and... the money isn't there," Maybaum explains at the beginning of the season 8 episode. However, that was just the start of her problems. The third-generation restaurateur was also at the center of some serious drama, as she works alongside her ex-husband and kitchen manager, Jake, and his new girlfriend, M.K., whom Maybaum says "walks around like she owns the place."

"It's a power struggle in my own restaurant," she added.

Needless to say, Gordon Ramsay had his work cut out for him when he showed up with the "Kitchen Nightmares" crew to film in June 2023, but if previous seasons have taught us anything, it's that few problems are too big for the chef to handle. But were his efforts enough to get Max's Bar And Grill on the right track to hitting the big 1-0-0?