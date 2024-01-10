Costco's New Triple Chocolate Cream Pie Is Too Rich For The Internet

Whether it's blueberry muffins or tuxedo chocolate mousse cake, many popular Costco bakery items make customers' mouths water. And the fact that you're getting these pastries and cakes for significantly less than what you'd pay elsewhere just increases fans' adoration. But those who are used to paying less than $15 for bakery foods are aghast at the $20 price for a new triple chocolate cream pie.

After TikTok user @costcohotfinds posted a video of the massive 4-pound pie, complete with a butter graham cracker crust, fudge brownie and chocolate custard layers, and a generous whipped cream topping, many of their followers took to the comments to protest the price. "$20!!!!! It's [starting] to get ridiculous," one person wrote. Another pointed out that, with the amount of people it can feed, the price is very reasonable. But that didn't stop others from chiming in, with one user writing, "I'll stick to the pumpkin pie. I could get 3 for $20."

Despite the pushback from many commenters, most of the people who bought the pie weren't disappointed. "Worth it — it's delish!!!" wrote one happy customer.