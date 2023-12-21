Costco Canada Has A Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake, And We Want It Now

It's not uncommon for Costco products to gain a cult-like following. The big-box chain's food court, for instance, is littered with cult favorites like hot dogs, pizza, and the famous Chicken Bake. But you should never underestimate Costco's bakery. From its muffins to its croissants, baked goods at Costco make up many loyal customers' favorite items. In particular, one new addition to the chain's Canada bakeries proves that Costco knows how to make a hit.

In 2022, Costco fans ran to grab Biscoff sandwich cookies, but this year, Costco has upgraded its Biscoff offerings to cake. The Biscoff cookie butter cake, called the Biscoff Cream Cake on its label, is already viral online. A TikTok from @thechewreview with over 2 million views gave this cake a "12/10" rating, no doubt making Costco shoppers from other countries jealous. Thus far, this cake is only available in Canada and goes for $24.99, which is approximately $19 in the States. It features decadent layers of chocolate cream, vanilla cream, and, of course, Biscoff butter. The exterior is coated in a chocolate frosting, the sides are covered with a generous layer of Biscoff cookie crumbs, and it's topped off with a full Biscoff cookie.