The Stanley Cup Hack For A Cooler Ice Cream-Eating Experience

If you're one of the many folks who've ever found themselves rushing to the nearest store for new Stanley Cup colors, you may not need another reason to use these trendy insulated tumblers. Yet, a surprising purpose for these beloved cups has emerged, and it just might change your entire dessert-eating experience. People love the size of Stanley Cups because they allow you to load up on plenty of ice cubes and water to stay hydrated all day long. However, the specific size of this vessel also comes in handy around dessert time: It fits a pint of ice cream perfectly.

Ice cream is enjoyed in many different ways around the world. For a lot of us, though, the best way to eat ice cream is in a pint container with a spoon on the couch. Despite how convenient and indulgent this method may be, that doesn't mean it doesn't have its drawbacks. No one's idea of a cozy evening involves wrapping their hands around something that just came out of the freezer. Plus, as your ice cream melts a bit and gets softer (AKA reaches the perfect consistency for ideal enjoyment), lounging with nothing but your Ben & Jerry's container and a spoon leaves you vulnerable to drips, spills, and potential stickiness. Luckily, promoting your Stanley Cup from ice water receptacle to ultimate ice cream carrier is the perfect way to eliminate any and all downsides of digging into your favorite frozen treat.